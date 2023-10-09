New Mexico Living is highlighting “Future Sports Stars” in the state. Monday they highlighted 8-year-old Paxton who is already taking his fame on the gridiron to the next level. Paxton has been playing tackle for only two seasons.
He excels not only on the field but in school as well and is one of the kindest little humans you will ever meet.
Another sports star is 7-year-old Xavier Sanchez. He has been playing flag football for four years. Xavier is autistic, but that has never held him back from playing. Xavier’s dad decided to coach him himself to help with any sensory issues he may have.
His family says his communication and social skills have improved tremendously and his teammates are his biggest supporters.
Send us your youth sports highlight video and pictures! New Mexico Living shares videos or photos during the week in our broadcast of the highlights.
Before you submit, please read below:
Any videos or pictures submitted to New Mexico Living, whether original or otherwise, I hereby represent and warrant that I own, control or have obtained all rights (including all copyrights) in and to all such materials (“Materials”) and I hereby grant the Station, without charge, the rights necessary to use all such materials in connection with the Program in any and all media now known or hereafter devised for any purpose throughout the universe in perpetuity. This also allows the Station to post video from the Program to KRQE’s YouTube. I further confirm that the Station’s use of the Materials will not infringe upon the rights of any person or entity.