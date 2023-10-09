New Mexico Living is highlighting “Future Sports Stars” in the state. Monday they highlighted 8-year-old Paxton who is already taking his fame on the gridiron to the next level. Paxton has been playing tackle for only two seasons.

He excels not only on the field but in school as well and is one of the kindest little humans you will ever meet.

Another sports star is 7-year-old Xavier Sanchez. He has been playing flag football for four years. Xavier is autistic, but that has never held him back from playing. Xavier’s dad decided to coach him himself to help with any sensory issues he may have.

His family says his communication and social skills have improved tremendously and his teammates are his biggest supporters.