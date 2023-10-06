New Mexico Living is highlighting “Future Sports Stars” in the state. Friday they highlighted a kid who is taking his game to the next level on the diamond. Nicholas Ulibarri is 12 years old and is dedicated to youth baseball.
He is working towards his goal of becoming a varsity baseball player for Santa Rosa High School when he enters the eighth grade. His main goal is also to play in the MLB.
Nicholas plays with the USSSA baseball league and plays with two teams, the Las Cruces Reds and Q City Villians.
Another set of “Future Sports Stars” is the Gallegos Twins. Aubreyanna and Anjolie Gallegos are running cross country for the first time for Pojoaque Middle School. They are sixth graders competing against 6th-8th graders.
Another star is Kaiden Cornelious. Kaiden is 13 years old and currently playing YAFL football with the Volcano Vista Hawks. He will be attending Volcano Vista High School next year.
