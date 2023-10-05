The Future Sports Stars segment highlights future New Mexico sports from pee-wee to high school ages.

Meet Trey Larez, he is eight years old and has been playing organized basketball since he was four. Over the years, he has amassed extraordinary stats and accolades. As you can tell from the video, Trey had a career-high of 55 points in one single game, when he was seven years old. He even led his team to victory in the New Mexico game over the summer in the nine/ten age division as a seven-year-old. He even had a career game-high of six three-pointers in that game.

According to those who know him, what sets him apart from his peers is his work ethic. He works out five to six days a week.