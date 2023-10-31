The Future Sports Stars segment highlights future New Mexico sports from pee-wee to high school ages.
Today meet Max Bennett. Max is a 3rd grader who plays football for an 8 and under LLPW team. He is sporting his dad’s number 52 on the field. He also participates in baseball and karate. When he’s on the football field he plays both offense and defense. Max’s team recently won the league and their state championship, they are hoping to play in an upcoming bowl game as well.
Next up we have RJ Martinez. RJ attends Chimayo Elementary and has a passion for football. He currently plays for the Española football D2 youth team and enjoys playing with his teammates.
Send us your youth sports highlight video and pictures! New Mexico Living shares videos or photos during the week in our broadcast of the highlights.
