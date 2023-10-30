The Future Sports Stars segment highlights future New Mexico sports from pee-wee to high school ages.

Meet Sarah Souza. Sarah was recently featured in the Rio Rancho Observed for being a national champion. Sarah is also known as the Pan American Jiu-Jitsu champion, national champion, multiple Norther American Grappling Association championship belt winner, multiple American Grappling Federation winner and American Grappling Federation sponsored athlete. The most interesting fact of all is at only 14-year-olds she has a mound of accomplishments.

Next up is Cherylyn Holliday. Cherylyn is a 7th grade from Quemado Independent School. She is a volleyball and basketball player. She has been helping her team by having an average of four serves a set and has had eight aces on the year. She also excels in school by maintaining a 3.75 GPA. According to her family, if you can’t find her on the court you can find her on the sidelines of Lobo basketball and volleyball games.