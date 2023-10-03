The Future Sports Stars segment highlights future New Mexico sports from pee-wee to high school ages.

Meet Darrel Carbajal who is making plays on the field and at the plate. Darrel is a freshman from Santa Fe High School. He plays club ball with the Next Level Baseball Academy from Albuquerque.

Next, we have Marcus Macias a 7-years-old who comes from a very talented family. He is living up to his family’s expectations, according to them. Marcus is proud to be a Viking, making his coach, teammates and family proud.

Send us your youth sports highlight video and pictures! New Mexico Living shares videos or photos during the week in our broadcast of the highlights.

