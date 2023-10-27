The Future Sports Stars segment highlights future New Mexico sports from pee-wee to high school ages.
First up we have Tyrann Encinias. Tyrann is a first-year football player who is in second grade. He plays for the Aztec Warriors in Aztec, NM. His team is currently undefeated and has yet to be scored on this season.
Next up we have the Chavez family. This includes Tegas, Tatum, and Bill Chavez. This is a family full of athletes and they play a range of sports from soccer to volleyball, basketball and baseball. According to the family, they are all very hard workers and give their all to whatever sport they are playing.
Send us your youth sports highlight video and pictures! New Mexico Living shares videos or photos during the week in our broadcast of the highlights.
