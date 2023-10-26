The Future Sports Stars segment highlights future New Mexico sports from pee-wee to high school ages.

First up is Mikaylon Montoya. Mikaylon has been a football player since 6th grade, and participates in wrestling, Jiu-Jitsu, baseball and basketball. He is an overall well athlete who loves to stay active according to his family.

Next up is Meadow Gonzales. Meadow is a 5-year-old from Rio Rancho, NM who played for the Lady Holligan Softball Organization. She just turned 6 and played in a 10U tournament with the team. Although she was the youngest player on the team, she was 2nd batter in the line-up. Medow also helped take her team from -18 in the fall season to 30-17 in the spring season with a first-place finish. According to her family, Meadow is known as ‘Big Country’ around the McDermott Center. Along with her softball skills she also plays on the soccer field and baseball.

Our final Future Sports Star is Brittni Suazo. Brittni is a senior from Mesa Vista High School. She has participated in volleyball and basketball. The Lady Trojans basketball team she plays in has made it to the second round of the state basketball tournament.