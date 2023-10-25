The Future Sports Stars segment highlights future New Mexico sports from pee-wee to high school ages.

The first star featured on New Mexico Living is Manny Chavez. He is 16 years old and has already won a state championship in track in Portales. He also plays football.

The next Future Sports Star featured is Michael “Mikey” Pena. He is a freshman at Belen High School. He is the starting fullback for the junior varsity team and is a backup for the varsity squad. Mikey hopes to play at Ohio State University when he goes off to college.