The Future Sports Stars segment highlights future New Mexico sports from pee-wee to high school ages.
First up is Slade Segovia who is a quarterback in 9th grade for Portales Junior High School. When in 7th grade he scored 22 touchdowns when he was a running back. He works out year-round and also participates in track and basketball.
Next up is Jeremy Chavez. He is a freshman playing baseball for NM17 and Albuquerque High School. According to his family, he eats, sleeps, and breaths baseball.
Finally, Chelsea Rivera is a student-athlete who attends Volcano Visa High School. She enjoys being active within her community. She will be on the wrestling mat this season to try and receive another state championship for her team.
