The Future Sports Stars segment highlights future New Mexico sports from pee-wee to high school ages.
Up first is Jayden Soto. Jayden loves soccer, football and basketball. According to his family, his first word was ‘Ball’. He does travel for basketball and soccer and works hard every day.
Next up is Izaya Watters. Izaya has been playing baseball since he was 4-years-old. One of his favorite pro players is Mookie Betts who he loves to follow. He lives in Grants, NM and plays in Albuquerque with the Next Level Baseball Academy. Izaya never complains about making trips to practice or games, according to his family.
Finally. Adelina Seitz is a 7-year-old. She plays baseball, basketball and she is also excelling in school with a 4.0. According to her family, she loves her academics and focuses on them when she is not playing sports. When her season starts, she is ready to be dedicated to that sport and puts in the hardwork.
Send us your youth sports highlight video and pictures! New Mexico Living shares videos or photos during the week in our broadcast of the highlights.
