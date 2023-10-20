The Future Sports Stars segment highlights future New Mexico sports from pee-wee to high school ages.
First up we have Kason Allen. He is a 9-year-old 4th grader from Valencia School in Portales, NM. He plays flag football and basketball. As he excels in sports he does in school as well.. According to his family, he is a great student, athlete and kid.
Next up we have Malyki Jacquez, He is an 8th grader from Taos, NM. He is a quarterback for the Taos Tigers Middle School, he is the number 6 jersey and he is very close to getting 6 feet tall. Along with football he also participates in basketball and travels around New Mexico. During his summer season, he was nominated by an opposing coach to play on an all-star basketball team. He also enjoys baseball and is becoming a better athlete each day.
Send us your youth sports highlight video and pictures! New Mexico Living shares videos or photos during the week in our broadcast of the highlights.
