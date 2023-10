The Future Sports Stars segment highlights future New Mexico sports from pee-wee to high school ages.

Today we have Joshua Baker from Capital High School in Santa Fe, NM. He is a freshman who plays middle linebacker on the football team. He is a very gifted sports player. He was also on the varsity wrestling team during his 8th-grade year for Captial, played catcher on the JV baseball team and played in the AAU Basketball during the summer.

Next, we have Ezariah ‘Ezzy’ Hernadez who is a 10-year-old who plays flag football and tackle football. He plays quarterback, running back and receiver on offense, linebacker, and cornerback on defense. He has been selected every year since six as an all-star or pro-bowler, according to his family.

Send us your youth sports highlight video and pictures! New Mexico Living shares videos or photos during the week in our broadcast of the highlights.

