The Future Sports Stars segment highlights future New Mexico sports from pee-wee to high school ages.

First, we have Ryan Carrejo. Ryan is a 7-year-old who plays for the Popwarner Los Lunas Tigers 6U Football Team. According to his family, his love for football is evident and they are only four games into his season and he has already scored ten touchdowns. He also plays baseball, basketball and flag football.

Next, we have Kaia Ortiz. Kaia is a 10-year-old softball player from Santa Fe, NM. She is already a 2023 New Mexico Little League Syaye Champ in the 8 to 10-year-old softball division. She is also a 2023 9-U USSSA All-American and also plays club softball for Northern Force 12-U.

Finally, we have Korbyn Davis a 10-year-old from Carlsbad, NM. He plays competitive baseball and tackle football. Last spring, Korbyn made the Carlsbad Shorthorn 10-U All-Star Baseball team where they took home a 2nd place trophy at the state tournament in Albuquerque. When he’s not on the field he is making the honor roll at his school and he also takes part in the Desert Willow Ambassadors.