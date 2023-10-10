The Future Sports Stars segment highlights future New Mexico sports from pee-wee to high school ages.
Our first sports star is Miguel Mongue. He is a football player who refuses to go down quickly. He is a 7-year-old athlete. Along with football, he plays basketball, baseball and wrestles. Miguel comes from a very athletic family but according to his family, he loves the game of football. When Miguel steps on the field he can read it like the back of his hand. His parents are very proud of how far he has come and want to wish him the best for his future.
Next, we have Bohdi Rodriguez, a baseball and football player from Carlsbad, New Mexico. He pitches and plays infield for Next Level Drip Baseball. Bohdi has excelled so much that he was recently selected to represent the team Texas All-Stars in Dallas, TX where he will compete in teams from all over the nation. His parents are proud of his hard work and passion that he displays on and off the field.
Finally, we have Kenyon Aguino was named New Mexico Gatorade Player of the Year in his sophomore year. Now, a junior at Volcano Vista High School. He currently holds a 4.0 GPA while enrolled in AP and honor classes. He has loved basketball since he was a baby, according to his family. Since he was young age, he attended many camps to improve his game and also traveled out of state to attend tournaments and camps. He is sitting one six college offers.
Send us your youth sports highlight video and pictures! New Mexico Living shares videos or photos during the week in our broadcast of the highlights.
Before you submit, please read below:
Any videos or pictures submitted to New Mexico Living, whether original or otherwise, I hereby represent and warrant that I own, control or have obtained all rights (including all copyrights) in and to all such materials (“Materials”) and I hereby grant the Station, without charge, the rights necessary to use all such materials in connection with the Program in any and all media now known or hereafter devised for any purpose throughout the universe in perpetuity. This also allows the Station to post video from the Program to KRQE’s YouTube. I further confirm that the Station’s use of the Materials will not infringe upon the rights of any person or entity.