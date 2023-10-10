The Future Sports Stars segment highlights future New Mexico sports from pee-wee to high school ages.

Our first sports star is Miguel Mongue. He is a football player who refuses to go down quickly. He is a 7-year-old athlete. Along with football, he plays basketball, baseball and wrestles. Miguel comes from a very athletic family but according to his family, he loves the game of football. When Miguel steps on the field he can read it like the back of his hand. His parents are very proud of how far he has come and want to wish him the best for his future.

Next, we have Bohdi Rodriguez, a baseball and football player from Carlsbad, New Mexico. He pitches and plays infield for Next Level Drip Baseball. Bohdi has excelled so much that he was recently selected to represent the team Texas All-Stars in Dallas, TX where he will compete in teams from all over the nation. His parents are proud of his hard work and passion that he displays on and off the field.

Finally, we have Kenyon Aguino was named New Mexico Gatorade Player of the Year in his sophomore year. Now, a junior at Volcano Vista High School. He currently holds a 4.0 GPA while enrolled in AP and honor classes. He has loved basketball since he was a baby, according to his family. Since he was young age, he attended many camps to improve his game and also traveled out of state to attend tournaments and camps. He is sitting one six college offers.