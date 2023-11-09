The Future Sports Stars segment highlights future New Mexico sports from pee-wee to high school ages.
First up is Eitan Tarango. Eitan is a baseball player for the Las Vegas New Mexico Wolfpack. He loves baseball so much and would like to play in middle school and high school for the Robertson Cardinals when he gets older.
Next up is Elanie June Wilder Cornish. Elaine is 2 years old and is looking to become the goalkeeper for the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team.
Finally, we have Journey Quinones. Journey is an 8-year-old and is taking Taekwondo at Blackmans Championship Martial Arts. He has completed eight belt ranks in a year and a half. He currently holds a blue/white belt.
Send us your youth sports highlight video and pictures! New Mexico Living shares videos or photos during the week in our broadcast of the highlights.
