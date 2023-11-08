The Future Sports Stars segment highlights future New Mexico sports from pee-wee to high school ages.
Today meet Jack Couillard. Jack is a U-14 goalkeeper who plays in Albuquerque. This year he is playing for the Duke City Soccer League. He also plays for NM Rush and recently even turned down an offer to play for La Cueva’s Freshman team as an 8th grader. Jack is participating in the NMYSA NM Olympic Development Team. Last year he made the Premiere ODP Team and traveled out of state to play in Arizona, California and Barcelona, Spain. He is a truly dedicated soccer player.
Next up meet Johnny Beltran III. Johnny is a multiple sports athlete who plays baseball and soccer. He is a 7-year-old who practices often with no complaints and always pushes to be a better player, according to his family.
Send us your youth sports highlight video and pictures! New Mexico Living shares videos or photos during the week in our broadcast of the highlights.
