The Future Sports Stars segment highlights future New Mexico sports from pee-wee to high school ages.
First up meet Zachary Blueyes. Zachary is a Junior from Kirtland Central High School. He is a player for the Kirkland Central Golf Team and is a member of the Notah Begay Third Foundation Golf Team. He has been playing golf since he was 5 years old with his papa Frank. According to his family, he loved being on the golf course playing and he is looking to play golf for New Mexico State University to study Golf Management.
Next up Santos Anaya. Santos is a 12-year-old who plays defensive line for the Rio Grande Ravens. He has also won and participated in a variety of Super Bowls for the NM YAFL. He has also been awarded as an All-Star athlete and a camp MVP for local high school football camps last summer. Santos was invited to play at the Dallas Cowboys stadium in Arlington, TX for the Dream All-American Bowl in July. Just as he excels on the field, he does so off the field by being a straight A student.
Send us your youth sports highlight video and pictures! New Mexico Living shares videos or photos during the week in our broadcast of the highlights.
