The Future Sports Stars segment highlights future New Mexico sports from pee-wee to high school ages.
First up is Ethan Gonzales. He has played travel basketball for the Tune Squad in Las Vegas, NM for the past six years and he has also played for the Las Vegas Little League for the past seven and has made the All-Stars in the past two years. He is also playing football, he is a starting defense for Meadow City. Ethan hopes to be on the varsity teams for all sports.
Next up we have Amaya Gonzales. She is an all-around athlete from Anton Chico, NM. Amaya participates in cross country, volleyball and softball. She has been playing basketball since she was 4-years-old and hope to take her skills to college.
Send us your youth sports highlight video and pictures! New Mexico Living shares videos or photos during the week in our broadcast of the highlights.
Before you submit, please read below:
Any videos or pictures submitted to New Mexico Living, whether original or otherwise, I hereby represent and warrant that I own, control or have obtained all rights (including all copyrights) in and to all such materials (“Materials”) and I hereby grant the Station, without charge, the rights necessary to use all such materials in connection with the Program in any and all media now known or hereafter devised for any purpose throughout the universe in perpetuity. This also allows the Station to post video from the Program to KRQE’s YouTube. I further confirm that the Station’s use of the Materials will not infringe upon the rights of any person or entity.