The Future Sports Stars segment highlights future New Mexico sports from pee-wee to high school ages.

First up is Ethan Gonzales. He has played travel basketball for the Tune Squad in Las Vegas, NM for the past six years and he has also played for the Las Vegas Little League for the past seven and has made the All-Stars in the past two years. He is also playing football, he is a starting defense for Meadow City. Ethan hopes to be on the varsity teams for all sports.

Next up we have Amaya Gonzales. She is an all-around athlete from Anton Chico, NM. Amaya participates in cross country, volleyball and softball. She has been playing basketball since she was 4-years-old and hope to take her skills to college.