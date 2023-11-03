The Future Sports Stars segment highlights future New Mexico sports from pee-wee to high school ages.

First up we have Romeo Rodriguez. Romeo is an 8-year-old who plays football. He is a player on the Horsemen Down team in Santa Fe, NM.

Next up is Noah Duran. Noah is a 4-year who plays flag football, soccer, basketball and baseball. According to his family, his favorite sport to play is baseball. He is also a good sportsman off the field as you can find him chanting at high school games.

Finally, we have Masyn Bradford. Masyn is a 7-year-old who plays flag football and basketball. He is a quarterback and receiver during the football season and he is the starting point for the youth NM Magic Basketball Team.