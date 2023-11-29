The Future Sports Stars segment highlights future New Mexico sports from pee-wee to high school ages.

Today meet Tommy Padilla. Tommy is a baseball player who works hard, is a leader on the field and a teammate on the beach according to his parents. His family is proud of the hard work Tommy puts into the sport.

Next up is Lucas Encinias. Lucas is a 10-year-old athlete from Las Vegas, NM. He has a passion for sports and plays basketball and soccer. He also enjoys attending New Mexico Highlands Men’s Basketball practices, where his dad is an assistant coach. Over the summer Lucas was invited to play in Lakewood, CO where he was awarded the Co-MVP of the Reebok National Basketball Tournament. Currently, Tommy is starting the Las Vegas BAsketball YABL 2023 Program. He is also playing on a team that has older children so he can learn from them as well. According to his family, he is looking forward to playing in high school and hopes to make it to the college level.