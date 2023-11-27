The Future Sports Stars segment highlights future New Mexico sports from pee-wee to high school ages.

Meet Mikey Session. Mikey is a special athlete, according to his family. He is a great leader at his age, seven years old. He is a great team player and works best that way as you can see from his video.

Next up is Mia Trejo. She is a 7-year-old soccer player who is in 1st grade at East San Jose Elementary. Her goal is to play at the college level like her sister.