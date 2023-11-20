The Future Sports Stars segment highlights future New Mexico sports from pee-wee to high school ages.
First up is Noah Hendrickson. Noah is a basketball player. His enjoyment of the game came from his auntie Caemela who was a high school basketball coach for two New Mexico schools. Noah will be playing in his second season with Bernalillo County.
Next up is Noah Barajas. Noah is a 9-year-old who enjoys playing baseball and football. He has been playing baseball for five years and prefers being a catcher. He will be going into his third year of football.
Last up is Curtis Green. Curtis is an 8-year-old who loves to play soccer. His goal is to be just like his favorite player, Lionel Messi. During his season, he made seven goals and three assists for the I-9 Sports games.
Send us your youth sports highlight video and pictures! New Mexico Living shares videos or photos during the week in our broadcast of the highlights.
Before you submit, please read below:
