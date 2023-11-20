The Future Sports Stars segment highlights future New Mexico sports from pee-wee to high school ages.

First up is Noah Hendrickson. Noah is a basketball player. His enjoyment of the game came from his auntie Caemela who was a high school basketball coach for two New Mexico schools. Noah will be playing in his second season with Bernalillo County.

Next up is Noah Barajas. Noah is a 9-year-old who enjoys playing baseball and football. He has been playing baseball for five years and prefers being a catcher. He will be going into his third year of football.

Last up is Curtis Green. Curtis is an 8-year-old who loves to play soccer. His goal is to be just like his favorite player, Lionel Messi. During his season, he made seven goals and three assists for the I-9 Sports games.