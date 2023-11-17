The Future Sports Stars segment highlights future New Mexico sports from pee-wee to high school ages.

Today meet Xavier Romero. Xavier is a 5th-grade student at Vista Grande Elementary in Rio Rancho, NM. He is a football and basketball player who also enjoys hunting and riding his horses.

Next up we have Molly Myers. Molly is a junior drag racer and also plays soccer. Along with an excelling career in sports she works hard while she is in school as well.

Finally, we have Jeremiah Lucero. Jeremiah is number seven on the field and always enjoys a good celebration.