The Future Sports Stars segment highlights future New Mexico sports from pee-wee to high school ages.

The first athlete featured is Valentino Velsaquez. His friends and family call him Tino. Tino may be the smallest kid on the team, but that doesn’t hold him back. His family says he truly loves the game of football so much.

The next athlete featured is Kailey Jaramillo. Kailey is 8 years old and is a student at Vista Grande Elementary in Rio Rancho. She cheers under Northern new Mexico Children’s Sports League for the Rio Rancho Rage. She loves the outdoors and according to her mom, she is the family’s lovely outspoke Walmart greeter.

The final athletes featured on Tuesday are the Cano Boys. Chalito and Ismael Cano are twins from Belen. The duo plays basketball and football for Belen High School.