The Future Sports Stars segment highlights future New Mexico sports from pee-wee to high school ages.

Monday’s first future sports star is Preston Muniz. Preston is a freshman at Santa Rosa High School who is a year-round athlete. He participates in football, basketball, track, and baseball at his high school. Preston recently made a 73-yard touchdown house call for the Santa Rosa Lions.

Taking things to the baseball diamond, Santiago Cordova eats, sleeps, and breathes baseball. Santiago is a year-round baseball player for the 11U Wolfpack. He has played baseball since he was three years old and has loved the game since he first played. Santiago plays pitcher, short top, and first base. He dreams of playing for an MLB team when he gets older.

Monday’s final future sports star is Esperanza Dominguez. Esperanza is ten years old and has been playing softball since she was four. Her favorite positions to play are shortstop, second base, third base, and catcher. Esperanza made it onto an All-Star team when she was just nine years old and loves playing softball with all her heart.