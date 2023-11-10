The Future Sports Stars segment highlights future New Mexico sports from pee-wee to high school ages.
Meet Amadayus Gillihan. Amadayus is a 10-year-old who loves the game of baseball. He excels on the field and in the classroom. He is a player for the ABAU and the Cibola Little League.
Next up we have Aubrey Dunlap. Aubrey is a 6-year-old who attends Osuna Elementary. She is always excited to play baseball and soccer. Her dad says Aubrey always strives to be the best and loves to be a great teammate.
Our final star of the day is Ben Nelson. Ben is a 13-year-old who plays quarterback for the Rio Rancho Middle School 8th grade football team. He has been playing football for four years. According to his family, he can’t wait to play in high school.
Send us your youth sports highlight video and pictures! New Mexico Living shares videos or photos during the week in our broadcast of the highlights.
Before you submit, please read below:
Any videos or pictures submitted to New Mexico Living, whether original or otherwise, I hereby represent and warrant that I own, control or have obtained all rights (including all copyrights) in and to all such materials (“Materials”) and I hereby grant the Station, without charge, the rights necessary to use all such materials in connection with the Program in any and all media now known or hereafter devised for any purpose throughout the universe in perpetuity. This also allows the Station to post video from the Program to KRQE’s YouTube. I further confirm that the Station’s use of the Materials will not infringe upon the rights of any person or entity.