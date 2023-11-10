The Future Sports Stars segment highlights future New Mexico sports from pee-wee to high school ages.

Meet Amadayus Gillihan. Amadayus is a 10-year-old who loves the game of baseball. He excels on the field and in the classroom. He is a player for the ABAU and the Cibola Little League.

Next up we have Aubrey Dunlap. Aubrey is a 6-year-old who attends Osuna Elementary. She is always excited to play baseball and soccer. Her dad says Aubrey always strives to be the best and loves to be a great teammate.

Our final star of the day is Ben Nelson. Ben is a 13-year-old who plays quarterback for the Rio Rancho Middle School 8th grade football team. He has been playing football for four years. According to his family, he can’t wait to play in high school.