The Future Sports Stars segment highlights future New Mexico sports from pee-wee to high school ages.

The first sports star featured is Isaiah Jaramillo. He attends Rio Rancho Middle School. He plays under the Northern New Mexico Children’s Sports League with Rio Rancho Rage D4. He is dedicated to this sport and his team.

Another sports star featured Friday is Ethan Jacob Martinez. He loves all sports he has been playing soccer since the age of three. Then when he was old enough he started playing basketball and football. Right now, his favorite sport is football.