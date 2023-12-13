The Future Sports Stars segment highlights future New Mexico sports from pee-wee to high school ages.

Meet Joseph “Jojo” Lujan. Joseph is 11-years-old and has been playing baseball since he was four. He is from Grants, NM along with baseball he enjoys basketball, fly fishing and Jiu-Jitsu.

Next, we have Adan. Adan plays baseball and he plays infield and 1st base. He is currently in little league baseball.