Raising crucial funds for Latino students. The National Latino Behavioral Health Association is a non-profit organization dedicated to the well-being of Latinos in New Mexico and across the U.S. They work to reduce the disparities that negatively impact Latino families and communities experiencing behavioral health conditions. One of the ways they do this is through community events like the New Mexico Latin Music all-stars charity fundraiser that’s coming up.

The New Mexico Latino all-stars will be on June 24, doors open at 6 p.m. with lobby refreshments, and the performance begins at 7 p.m. This will be showcasing Latin jazz R&B, Cumbias, Boleros, Rancheras, and Cha Cha, which will benefit the NLBHA JTR Scholarship program.