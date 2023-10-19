The New Mexico Kidney Foundation is dedicated to helping those with or at risk of kidney disease throughout the state. The non-profit is hosting a cooking class fundraiser on Saturday, October 28, to fund its education and patient assistance programs.
The fundraiser will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Agri-Nature Center. Chef Fallon Bader of The Sprouting Kitchen will be hosting the class and teaching attendees how to make kidney-healthy meals.
Tickets to the event cost $25, and participants will get to:
- Prepare and taste Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD)-friendly recipes
- Learn about foods that protect and prevent CKD
- Discuss lifestyle choices that can help manage or prevent CKD, high blood pressure, and diabetes
- Share delicious food and community discussions
To purchase tickets, click here. To learn more about the New Mexico Kidney Foundation, click here.