The New Mexico Kidney Foundation is dedicated to helping those with or at risk of kidney disease throughout the state. The non-profit is hosting a cooking class fundraiser on Saturday, October 28, to fund its education and patient assistance programs.

The fundraiser will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Agri-Nature Center. Chef Fallon Bader of The Sprouting Kitchen will be hosting the class and teaching attendees how to make kidney-healthy meals.

Tickets to the event cost $25, and participants will get to:

Prepare and taste Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD)-friendly recipes

Learn about foods that protect and prevent CKD

Discuss lifestyle choices that can help manage or prevent CKD, high blood pressure, and diabetes

Share delicious food and community discussions

To purchase tickets, click here. To learn more about the New Mexico Kidney Foundation, click here.