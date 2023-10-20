The New Mexico History Museum is developing a new interpretive framework to help shape exhibitions and programming and cultivate a sense of belonging. Catherine Trujillo, deputy director of the New Mexico History Museum, talked more about the questionnaire they are launching.

The questionnaire has 10 questions and should take under 10 minutes to complete. Trujillo says some of the questions include “What are you curious about? What brings you into the museum?”

They are asking the public to fill out the form so they can help better serve the people of New Mexico. To take the questionnaire, click here.

New Mexico History Museum features several permanent and rotating exhibition spaces, an auditorium, Palace of the Governors, the Palace Press, the Fray Angélico Chávez History Library, Palace of the Governors Photo Archives, and the Native American Artisans Portal Program. It also serves a broad constituency of visitors—community members, tourists, school groups, and academics alike.