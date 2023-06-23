Making a difference and improving the lives of others is the mission of a professional social worker at New Mexico Highlands University (NMHU). They have a School of Social Work that focuses on providing a deep understanding of cultural and ethnic differences and the way they influence the social worker’s role.

New Mexico Highlands University students seeking to promote social change, social action, and respect for cultural and language differences will find a rewarding career in social work. Social work provides the opportunity to work with individuals, groups, families, organizations, and communities. NMHU’s focus on multicultural practice provides a deep understanding of cultural and ethnic differences and the way they influence the social worker’s role.

For more information visit nmhu.edu.