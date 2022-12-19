Out of all the gifts to give, hearing can be one of them this holiday season. New Mexico Hearing Aid & Tinnitus will be rolling out sales and services this holiday season.

They offer New Mexico patients a variety of services like Patient Education, Hearing Evaluation, Hearing Aid Demonstration, Hearing Aid Purchase, Hearing Aid Fitting and Real Ear Measurement. They even offer a 45-day trial to make sure the product is right for you.

Michael MacDonald company owner, explains some reasons individuals may need to use hearing aids. He states, we would like to hear what people say and hearing loss can affect the brain then lead to dementia.

Take part in their holiday sale which will include $842 for a pair of hearing aids. To learn more contact the office or visit https://www.nmhearingaid.com/.