The New Mexico Music Hall of Fame was established to recognize the contributions of those who have had a significant impact on the evolution, development, and perpetuation of New Mexico music. Each year since 2003, a select few are inducted into the hall of fame, and this year’s ceremony is right around the corner.

“I was born here in Albuquerque and feel that was a big influence on me and my music career,” said John Truitt, NM Music Hall of Fame Inductee.

The award show will be on Nov. 26 at the National Hispanic Cultural Center. The show starts at 6:30 p.m. tickets vary from $12-$22. To purchase tickets, call 505-385-0916 or email rjgrecords@gmail.com. There will be a tribute band and live performances. Some of the Inductees are Stefani Montiel, John Truitt, Roberto Griego, Eddie Garcia, Sugie Padilla, Tony Quinones, and Dick Bills.