The St. Baldrick’s foundation is a volunteer and donor-powered charity that supports the most promising research to find cures for childhood cancers and give survivors long and healthy lives.

They are the largest charity funder of childhood cancer research grants worldwide and they are hosting its annual head-shaving event this weekend. This year over 36 brave individuals have registered to have their heads shaved. The event will have many featured fun activities other than head shaving. There will be a car show, fire department apparatus, medical helicopter static displays, food trucks, Celtic dancers, live auction and raffle prizes, and a number of supporting vendor booths.

This event will be Sunday, March 12, from 12:00 p.m. – 3:30 pm, they will be having the fundraising event at the Rio Rancho Events Center. St. Baldrick’s raises money for research by shaving in solidarity with children fighting cancer.

Visit StBaldricks.org to learn more.