The state of New Mexico along with the Federal Government implements a full-service debris removal program in Mora and San Miguel Counties. This program is designed to remove wildfire related debris from burned homes and structures with no out-of-pocket costs for residents.

Environmental Scientist and Specialist Peter Garcia Sr. says the goal of this operation is to protect the environment by safely removing debris and help locals recover faster. Residents should not start clean up efforts on their own if they decide to opt-in. The New Mexico Environment Department encourages the population to opt-in as soon as possible. Those who will not opt-in are asked to follow the standards for removal.

Residents can get the necessary forms at their County Government Offices in Mora or San Miguel, as well as nmdshem.org.