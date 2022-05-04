May the 4th be with you. It is the 45th anniversary of ‘Star Wars: A New Hope’ and New Mexico Entertainment Magazine has an event in store for fans.

They are showing Star Wars: A New Hope. Showtimes will be at 2:15 p.m., 5 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Attendees can dress up and enter to win prizes. Tickets will be $10 each. The event will be at The Guild Cinema.

They will be showing a screening of the 30th anniversary of Rocketeer. The event will feature a virtual Q & A with actor Alan Arkin. The Q & A will take place before the screening. Costumes are also encouraged for this event and presale tickets purchasers will be entered to win door prizes. For more information, visit www.nmentertains.com/.