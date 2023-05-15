SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – When you plan a trip you often think about the cost and if your budget allows it. U.S. News recently released its list of “Best Cheap Vacations in the U.S. for 2023 -2024.” The list includes 20 cities across the U.S. including Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Santa Fe was ranked No. 15. on the list which touts the city’s “lively atmosphere” that can be enjoyed at any price. According to U.S. News, the best months to visit the city are between September and November due to the temperatures.

The website also listed some tips on how to save money. They suggest if you are planning to visit several of the Santa Fe museums, including the Museum of International Folk Art or the New Mexico Museum of Art, consider the Culture Pass. The pass will give you access to more than a dozen historical sites and attractions. It’s also valid for a year.

Some of the other “cheap vacation” spots’ named were Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming at No. 1 and Moab in Utah at No. 2, and Glacier National Park located on the border of Canda and Montana at No. 3.