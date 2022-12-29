NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Cold weather calls for a hot chocolate. Inspired by wintery weather, Yelp compiled a list of the “top” 20 places to order a cup of hot chocolate in the United States based on ratings and reviews from its “Yelpers.”

Kakawa Chocolate House in Santa Fe was named No. 2 in Yelps ‘Top 25 places for hot chocolate across the U.S. and Canada.’ Located in the heart of Santa Fe, this business has not only become a local favorite, but tourist love to visit too.

Yelp included three businesses per state for the geographic. They also identified businesses through reviews that mentioned the word ‘hot chocolate’ and then ranked those spots using several factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning ‘hot chocolate,’ between January 1, 2022 – November 22, 2022.

Kakawa Chocolate House was established in 2006. According to their Yelp website, it brings recipes inspired by the ancient Mayan, Aztec, Old European, and colonial America that allows them to create unique recipes. The owner Tony B moved to Santa Fe with his wife and business partner from New York. They wanted an opportunity to build a more customer-centric business. The name Kakawa (ka-Ka-wa) is an Olmec word meaning cacao or chocolate.

Kakawa Chocolate House also offers coffee, ice cream, sorbet, Kakawa Chocolate, bagged Elixirs as well as other drinks like horchata.

Below are the “Top 20 places for hot chocolate across the U.S” according to Yelp:

1. Ginger Elizabeth Chocolates – Sacramento, California

2. Kakawa Chocolate House – Santa Fe, New Mexico

3. Chocolate Museum & Cafe – Orlando, Florida

4. Rey Amargo Chocolate Shop – Seattle, Washington

5. 1927 S’mores Company – Portland, Oregon

6. La Panadería – San Antonio, Texas

7. The Chocolate Dragon Bittersweet Cafe & Bakery – Oakland, California

8. Amara Chocolate & Coffee – Pasadena, California

9. Coffee Call – Baton Rouge, Louisiana

10. Café y Chocolate – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

11. Roste Chocolate House – Portland, Oregon

12. Rev Coffee – Smyrna, Georgia

13. The Bent Spoon – Princeton, New Jersey

14. Newyorktitlan – Brooklyn, New York

15. Katherine Anne Confections – Chicago, Illinois

16. The Frosty Barrel – Newcastle, Washington

17. Hatch Family Chocolates – Salt Lake City, Utah

18. French Broad Chocolate Lounge – Asheville, North Carolina

19. The Hot Chocolatier – Chattanooga, Tennessee

20. Hot Chocolate Sparrow – Orleans, Massachusetts