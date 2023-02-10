The New Mexico Broadcasters Association is hosting a virtual job fair with a variety of career opportunities available. Jobs are open in sales, marketing, engineering, news, and more.

The virtual fair will provide information about jobs in the broadcast industry and about positions available at KRQE News 13. Minorities and women are strongly encouraged to apply. Applications can be sent in online before the virtual fair closes today.

For more information or to apply visit broadcastersvirtualjobfair.com.