The broadcasting industry in New Mexico is thriving and offers exciting career opportunities in many areas, including advertising sales, promotions, news, business administration, and engineering. Learn about these career opportunities by visiting the New Mexico Broadcasters Association Virtual Job Fair starting February 6 and running through February 10.

Some of the positions listed for KRQE are:

Ignite Director

Digital Reporter

Multimedia Reporter

Broadcast Engineer

Master Control Operators

For more jobs listed around the state, visit broadcastersvirtualjobfair.com.