Caring for those who need it most, The New Mexico Boys and Girls Ranches is a home for struggling youth and their families. This time of year, especially, they are reminding the public of how crucial it is to care for those who need it most.

The New Mexico Boys and Girls Ranches were established in 1944 as a response to families whose fathers didn’t come home from the war. Over the years, they have partnered with an organization called ‘at risk youth.’ Those are kids who are at risk of failing at school; they are at risk of suicide and a lot of negative outcomes. They can offer different services to those kids that foster care can’t.

They focus on healing, education, and counseling that allows kids just to be kids. They show kids what a family should look like and tell them that they don’t have to repeat the cycle that they went through. The New Mexico boys and girls ranches received a donation to build a new cottage. That will allow each kid to have their own room and bathroom.

If you would like to donate or help their cause, visit theranches.org.