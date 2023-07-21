Let’s get ready to rumble! Boxing fans are in for quite a treat come August 5. That’s when Matthew “The diamond boy” Griego will step into the ring to take on Merlito Sabillo for a shot at the WBA-Naba flyweight title.

The Diamond Boy began boxing at the age of five. His mom was the one who introduced boxing to him, and he never stopped. As an amateur, he has had 112 fights as a professional. He is 13-0 at the moment. He also has been training for about eight weeks for the title fight.

The fight will be at the Villa Hispano Pavillion, 324398 San Pedro DR NE, ABQ 87108. Doors open at 6 p.m., first bell at 7 p.m.