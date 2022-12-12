The 7th Annual New Mexico Bowl is getting ready for kick-off. In a couple of days at the University Stadium, the BYU Cougars will take on the SMU Mustangs.

They are going primetime for the first time this year. They believe the exposure it will give New Mexico is expected to be tremendous. There is so much more happening leading up to game time. Pre-game fan fest funs from 1:30-5:30 p.m. The city will have BYU and SMU fans coming out with the Pep Rally. It’s usually in the morning, but although this one will be different, everyone is excited to go out and have a good time.

The game will be on December 17, at 5:30 p.m. MT. If you would like to attend, visit newmexicobowl.com