Boldly and beautifully epitomizing “New Mexico True”. Coalesce Blue is a fun, powerful band that showcases their love and refreshing outlook on human life.

In their first year, Coalesce Blue was nominated for Top Five Best Western/Country Band in the state of New Mexico for the 2023 NM Entertainment Awards. In August of 2022, Lexy and Ray (as Coalesce Blue) won the first-ever Monsoon Music House Songwriter Competition against 32 other amazing local artists and have/will feature as judges in their upcoming events. Their first released single “Blood On My Hands (feat. Joe Sena)” took part in the competition.

They performed ‘Blood on My Hands.’ For more information, visit their Facebook Page.