The New Mexico Association of Realtors is one of the state’s largest trade associations and is involved in both residential and commercial real estate markets. Representing over 7,500 members, the association is gearing up to host its inaugural Hispanic Heritage Month event, “¡REALTOR FIESTA!.”

The association focuses on giving its members the tools they need to succeed. During the event, realtor-focused presentations will be given, featuring Diana Sifuentes from the Board of Directors of the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals and Isidro Hernandez, the Executive Director/CEO of the New Mexico Mortgage Finance Authority.

The event will feature a live mariachi band, food, agua frescas, prizes, crafts, and more. There will also be opportunities to have free professional realtor headshots taken. It will take place on Friday, October 6, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the association’s office in Santa Fe.