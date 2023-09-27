The mission of the New Mexico Association for Home and Hospice Care is to empower its members through advocacy, networking, education, and more. The association represents around 150 home care and hospice agency members as they work to strengthen the care industry in New Mexico.

Meggin Lorino, executive director of the Association for Home and Hospice Care, says, “We really believe that care in the home is the future of healthcare, and that’s why we do the work that we do every day.” The association realizes that home is both the preferred and the safest option for care; they make that their priority as they provide care for over 56,000 New Mexicans each year.

While many New Mexico hospice care facilities lack openings and, more importantly, lack education and resources, the Association for Home and Hospice Care steps up to take care of New Mexicans. Especially with the prevalence of illnesses like COVID-19, the New Mexico association explains that home is the safest place to be to prevent the spread of infections.

The New Mexico Association for Home and Hospice Care is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. On Thursday, November 9, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., the association is hosting a Topgolf tournament. Tickets for the event cost $100 and support the local association.

To learn more about the Topgolf event, click here. To find a provider or learn more about the New Mexico Association for Home and Hospice Care, click here.