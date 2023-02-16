ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the labor force participation rate at 62.4%, one of the lowest rates in decades, WalletHub released a report on states where employers are struggling to hire. New Mexico ranks high on the list at No. 7.

WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on two metrics, the rate of job openings for the latest month and for the last 12 months. New Mexico had a ‘Job Openings rate for the latest month at 7.70% ‘ and a ‘Job Openings Rate from the Last 12 months at 7.28%’

Top 10 States Struggling the Most in Hiring