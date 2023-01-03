At the heart of the mission of the New Mexico Aging and Long-Term Services, is the belief that New Mexico’s older adults and adults with disabilities have the right to age with respect and dignity and remain active participants in their communities. New Mexico is aging with a total population of 18% who are over the age of 65 and it’s important that they are heard by the people who make the laws that could affect them.

One way the organization can ensure this is by having senior legislative forums. The forum allows legislators to hear from the older adult populations. The first forum will be on January 4th, in person in Lincoln County, 300 Central Ave Carrizozo, NM. From 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m.

For more information visit aging.nm.gov.